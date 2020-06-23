Left Menu
Development News Edition

Restaurants, hotels, marriage halls allowed to operate with 50 pc strength in Punjab

Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday announced that hotels, restaurants, marriage halls, and other hospitality service institutions will be allowed to operate with 50 per cent capacity in Punjab.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 23-06-2020 18:19 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 18:15 IST
Restaurants, hotels, marriage halls allowed to operate with 50 pc strength in Punjab
Captain Amarinder Singh (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday announced that hotels, restaurants, marriage halls and other hospitality service institutions will be allowed to operate with 50 per cent capacity in Punjab. The restaurants, hotels, among others, however, will have to follow all standard operating procedures (SOPs) as ordered by the government.

With this, the restaurants can now provide dine-in facility till 8 pm with 50 per cent strength or 50 guests, whichever is less. The hotels have been forbidden to open their bars, however, liquor can be served in rooms and restaurants as permitted under the Excise policy.

The marriage halls, banquets, and open venues too can hold parties, marriages with upto 50 persons, excluding the catering staff. Earlier on June 6, the Chief Minister had ordered phased re-opening of places of worship, malls in the state. While the hotels had also been allowed to operate but without dine-in facility.

As per the Union Health Ministry, Punjab has 4,235 confirmed COVID-19 cases. This includes 1,309 active cases, while 2,825 patients have been cured and discharged. 101 deaths have been reported due to the disease so far. (ANI)

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Adani Power board okays delisting from stock exchanges, to buy 96.53 cr shares for Rs 3,264 cr.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha CM watches Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra on TV

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik watched the live telecast of Lord Jagannaths Rath Yatra, which was held in Puri on Tuesday, at his office at the Lok Seva Bhawan here. The historic rath yatra started without the usual sea of devotees an...

Decision soon on Karnataka-Kerala border reopening in DK dist: Minister

An early decision will be made on re-opening of state borders with Kerala in Dakshina Kannada District, closed due to COVID-19 lockdown, for regular movement with the approval of the Karnataka government, district-in-charge Minister Kota Sr...

Seven more Pak players test positive for COVID-19, tally up to 10 but England tour "on track"

As many as 10 out of the 29 England-bound Pakistan cricketers have tested positive for the dreaded coronavirus but boards from both the countries insisted on Tuesday that the tour remains very much on track. After the Pakistan Cricket Board...

Delhi cop welcomed by colleagues after recovering from virus

Delhi Police on Tuesday welcomed Madhu Vihar SHO Rajeev Kumar after he recovered from COVID-19 infection, officials said. He was received at the police station by Assistant Sub-Inspector, Madhu Vihar, Vijay Kumar, along with other staff mem...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020