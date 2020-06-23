Restaurants, hotels, marriage halls allowed to operate with 50 pc strength in Punjab

Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday announced that hotels, restaurants, marriage halls and other hospitality service institutions will be allowed to operate with 50 per cent capacity in Punjab. The restaurants, hotels, among others, however, will have to follow all standard operating procedures (SOPs) as ordered by the government.

With this, the restaurants can now provide dine-in facility till 8 pm with 50 per cent strength or 50 guests, whichever is less. The hotels have been forbidden to open their bars, however, liquor can be served in rooms and restaurants as permitted under the Excise policy.

The marriage halls, banquets, and open venues too can hold parties, marriages with upto 50 persons, excluding the catering staff. Earlier on June 6, the Chief Minister had ordered phased re-opening of places of worship, malls in the state. While the hotels had also been allowed to operate but without dine-in facility.

As per the Union Health Ministry, Punjab has 4,235 confirmed COVID-19 cases. This includes 1,309 active cases, while 2,825 patients have been cured and discharged. 101 deaths have been reported due to the disease so far. (ANI)