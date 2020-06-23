Vatal Nagaraj protests outside K'taka minister's residence against holding SSLC exams
Pro Kannada activist and Kannada Chalavali Vatal party president Vatal Nagaraj on Tuesday staged a protest against the state government's decision to hold the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pro Kannada activist and Kannada Chalavali Vatal party president Vatal Nagaraj on Tuesday staged a protest against the state government's decision to hold the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The protestors, including Nagraj, were later detained by the police.
Vatal Nagaraj was protesting outside the residence of Primary and secondary education minister S Suresh Kumar demanding to cancel the scheduled SSLC exam and pass all the students. "There are more than eight lakh students in the state. It is not advisable to conduct exams as the situation is very bad due to COVID-19. Minister himself met me a couple of days back and told that they have prepared for exam and the department has taken all sorts of precautionary measures," Nagraj told reporters here.
He said that states like Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Haryana have also cancelled the exams. In the same way, Karnataka also canceled the exams and pass all the students, Nagaraj demanded. Earlier Karnataka Education Minister S Suresh Kumar had announced that SSLC examinations, which were stayed in view of the coronavirus pandemic, will be conducted 'between June 25 and July 4' in the state. (ANI)
