Terror case accused moves Delhi court, seeks medical attention claiming COVID symptoms

A man, accused in a terror case, moved an application in a Delhi court on Tuesday seeking proper medical treatment claiming he is suffering from symptoms similar to that of coronavirus.

Updated: 23-06-2020 19:00 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 19:00 IST
Representative image.

A man, accused in a terror case, moved an application in a Delhi court on Tuesday seeking proper medical treatment claiming he is suffering from symptoms similar to that of coronavirus. Accused Asif Ali, in his application moved through advocate MS Khan, told the court that 18 of his fellow jail inmates have symptoms like cough, cold, and fever.

Khan, appearing for Ali, requested the court to direct Tihar jail authorities either to provide him proper medical care or refer him to a hospital for treatment. Khan submitted that Tihar Jail is not doing anything related to medical care. The plea is likely to come up for hearing before the Delhi court on Wednesday.

Ali is lodged at Tihar Jail under judicial custody in connection with a terror case for allegedly planning terror attacks in various parts of the country. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had lodged the case in the matter in December 2015. The NIA has already filed a chargesheet against the man and 15 other suspected ISIS operatives under several relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Indian Penal Code (IPC). The agency accused them of recruiting and financing people to join the banned outfit. (ANI)

