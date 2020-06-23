Left Menu
NIA files charge-sheet against 12 for aiding ISIS terrorists

Pachaiyappan (37), a resident of Tamil Nadu's Kancheepuram; A Rajesh (34) of Chennai; Anbarasan T (27) of Salem; Abdul Rahiman (44) of Salem; Liyakath Ali (29) of Salem; Mohammed Haneef Khan (29) of Bengaluru; Imran Khan (32) of Bengaluru; Mohammed Zaid (24) of Bengaluru; Ejaz Pasha (46) of Bengaluru; Hussain Shariff (33) of Bengaluru; Khaja Mohideen (52) of Cuddalore and Mahboob Pasha (48) of Bengaluru have been named, the official said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2020 21:14 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 21:08 IST
The NIA on Tuesday filed a charge-sheet against 12 arrested accused in a case related to the fraudulent procurement and activation of SIM cards used by ISIS terrorists for their illegal activities in India, an official said. The accused have been charged with the stringent provisions of the Indian Penal Code, the Arms Act, and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, he said.

Pachaiyappan (37), a resident of Tamil Nadu's Kancheepuram; A Rajesh (34) of Chennai; Anbarasan T (27) of Salem; Abdul Rahiman (44) of Salem; Liyakath Ali (29) of Salem; Mohammed Haneef Khan (29) of Bengaluru; Imran Khan (32) of Bengaluru; Mohammed Zaid (24) of Bengaluru; Ejaz Pasha (46) of Bengaluru; Hussain Shariff (33) of Bengaluru; Khaja Mohideen (52) of Cuddalore and Mahboob Pasha (48) of Bengaluru have been named, the official said. According to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), key conspirator and ISIS terrorist Mohideen -- after his release on bail in the case of murder of a Hindu leader from Central Prison, Puzhal, in February, 2019 -- conspired with Liyakath Ali with the intention of furthering the activities of ISIS in India, he said.

They procured a large number of SIM cards fraudulently activated by Pachaiyappan and Rajesh at Chennai besides by Anbarasan and Abdul Rahman at Salem between September and December 2019, the official of the premier investigation agency said. Mohideen radicalized his associates Haneef, Imran, Zaid, Ejaz, Shariff and Mahboob of Bengaluru on the violent extremist ideology of ISIS, and conspired with them to further the activities of the terror group in India, he said.

Mohideen and Mahboob also procured, through the co-conspirators, country-made firearms and prohibited ammunition besides jungle camping equipment to establish a wilayah (province) of ISIS near forests in South India with a view to wage violent jihad on behalf of the global terrorist organization, the official said. The case was originally registered by the Q Branch of the Chennai Police on December 28, 2019, based on a complaint filed by the Territorial Sales Manager of Airtel, Kancheepuram, that some Airtel SIM cards were fraudulently activated using documents of various persons for unlawful gain, he said.

The SIM cards were activated in Chennai and during subsequent investigation, it was found that similar fraudulent activation of Vodafone SIM cards was also done at Salem, the official said. The SIM cards procured from Chennai and Salem were provided to Mohideen, who used them for communicating with his co-conspirators and terror associates and for procurement of illegal arms and ammunition for preparing and perpetrating ISIS-related terrorist activities in India, he said.

Further investigation is continuing in the case, the NIA added.

