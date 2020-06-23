Left Menu
Development News Edition

Body of 4-year-old found in Delhi's Kirti Nagar; death due to snake bite suspected

The body of a four-year-old boy was found inside a car parked near his house in west Delhi's Kirti Nagar area on Tuesday morning, police said, suspecting snake bite as the cause of death.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2020 21:25 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 21:25 IST
Body of 4-year-old found in Delhi's Kirti Nagar; death due to snake bite suspected

The body of a four-year-old boy was found inside a car parked near his house in west Delhi's Kirti Nagar area on Tuesday morning, police said, suspecting snake bite as the cause of death. The deceased boy was identified as Ankush, a resident of Wadhwa camp, Kirti Nagar. His father works at a toy store while his mother is a housewife, they said.

No external injury was found on the body, except some bite marks near the toes, police said. The post-mortem report states that he was bitten by a "poisonous reptile", leading to his death, according to police. Police said the boy went missing around 5 pm on Monday while he was playing in the vicinity of his house. After he did not return home, his family members started searching for him. They did not approach the police and continue with the search, but to no avail.

On Tuesday morning, some locals spotted the child lying motionless in the seat of an old car parked near his house. They took him out of the vehicle and informed his family, a senior police officer said. The boy had already died by the time he was taken out of the car. Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Deepak Purohit said, "We received a call at around 6.30 am about the body of a child lying inside a car parked in the Kirti Nagar area. Our team reached the spot and moved the body to a mortuary at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital for post-mortem." According to the autopsy report, the death may have occurred due to biting by some poisonous reptile or snake, he said.

Inquest proceedings have been initiated to find out if there is any foul play in the incident, he added..

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Adani Power board okays delisting from stock exchanges, to buy 96.53 cr shares for Rs 3,264 cr.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Teacher sentenced to 10 years RI for sexually assaulting minor in Telangana

A local court in Telangana on Tuesday sentenced a teacher to 10-years rigorous imprisonment for sexually abusing a 12-year-old boy.The 32-year-old teacher--an Urdu and Arabic teacher, working at a private school has been sent to 10-years Ri...

Talking to Centre on pre-flight mandatory COVID-19 tests: CM

Thiruvananthapuram, June 23 PTI Kerala is hopeful of implementing the mandatory pre-flight COVID-19 testing for expatriates at the earliest and talks are on with the Centre in this regard,Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said. The state gove...

Rajasthan reports 395 new coronavirus cases, 9 deaths

Rajasthan on Tuesday reported 395 new COVID19 positive cases and 9 deaths. According to the State Health Department, the total number of positive cases in the State stands at 15,627 including 3049 active cases and 365 deaths.With an increas...

German legal ruling deals Facebook blow in data use

Facebooks fight against German regulators was dealt a blow Tuesday after a top court agreed with antitrust authorities that the company was abusing its dominant market position in its use of users data to better target ads. The Federal Cart...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020