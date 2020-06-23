Delhi sees highest single-day spike of 3,947 COVID-19 cases, total count rises to 66,602

Delhi on Tuesday reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947 new COVID-19 cases. The metropolis reported 68 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the toll to 2,301.

According to the Delhi Health Department Bulletin, the national capital has reported a total of 66,602 cases of which active cases stand at 24,988. The number of containment zones in the national capital is 261 and 12,963 patients are in home isolation.

The bulletin said that 16,952 tests were conducted today while 4,01,648 tests have been done so far. (ANI)