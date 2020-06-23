Maha: Tiger found dead in Gadchiroli district

The carcass of a tiger was found on Tuesday in a dry nullah in Khusra (Navegaon) forest in Gadchiroli district in east Maharashtra, a senior official said. The carcass was spotted by patrolling staff in afternoon, Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF), Gadchiroli, S R Kumaraswamy told PTI.

"The exact cause of the death of the tiger will be known after the postmortem report becomes available on Wednesday," he said. Meanwhile, sources said that injury marks caused by nails were seen on various organs of the deceased big cat, which prima facie seems to have caused during a territorial fight with another tiger.

On June 22, a male tiger, which was captured earlier this month after it killed five people in the Tadoba Andhari Reserve area in Chandrapur district, had died at a rescue centre in Nagpur, also in east Maharashtra. According to a senior official septicaemia could be the cause behind the adult tiger's death.