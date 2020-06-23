Left Menu
COVID-19 death toll climbs 54 in Bihar; number of cases mount to 8,050

The number of COVID-19 cases in Bihar climbed to 8,050 on Tuesday after 157 people tested positive for the disease, while the death toll increased to 54 with two more fatalities in the state, officials said.Nearly 7,500 cases were added to the states tally during the period..

PTI | Patna | Updated: 23-06-2020 22:36 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The number of COVID-19 cases in Bihar climbed to 8,050 on Tuesday after 157 people tested positive for the disease, while the death toll increased to 54 with two more fatalities in the state, officials said. The deceased happened to be a 45-year-old man from Saran, who was suffering from cancer, and a 43-year-old woman from Samastipur, who had recently returned from Mumbai and fallen ill, state Health Secretary Lokesh Kumar Singh said. In terms of total number of confirmed cases, Patna district remained at the top with a tally of 451 cases followed by Madhubani (383), Bhagalpur (371), Siwan (350), Begusarai (348), Rohtas (316) and Munger (306).

Cases have been reported from all 38 districts of the state. The number of people who have recovered after testing COVID-19 positive is 6,027. The number of samples tested till date is 1.69 lakh, the health secretary said, adding that testing capacity has been enhanced and nearly 6,000 tests were conducted on the previous day.

The number of migrants testing positive upon their return from other states, since May 3, was 5,098, the secretary said. Nearly 7,500 cases were added to state's tally during the period.

