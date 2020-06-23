Rajasthan reports nine more COVID-19 deaths, 395 new cases

Rajasthan reported nine more COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, taking the toll to 365 as 395 new cases of the infection pushed the state's tally to 15,627. Of the nine fatalities, three were in Jodhpur, two in Bhilwara and one death each was reported in Sriganganagar, Sikar, Jaipur and Kota.

Jaipur reported 107 new cases on Tuesday. This includes 76 foreign returnees, who are under institutional quarantine, the officials said. Fifty-three cases were detected in Dholpur, 24 in Sirohi, 21 in Barmer, 19 in Jalore, 18 in Bharatpur, 15 in Pali, 13 in Ajmer, 12 in Bhilwara, 11 in Swai Madhopur and 10 in Alwar, besides cases in other districts of the state, according to an official report issued here. Jaipur has topped the COVID tally in the state with 151 fatalities and 3,066 cases. It is followed by Jodhpur with 37 deaths and 2,499 cases.

A total of 11,969 COVID-19 patients have been discharged so far, and the state now has 3,049 active cases.