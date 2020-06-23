Team from Bihar goes to Nepal to carry out repair work on Gandak dam

Labourers and a team of Bihar Water Resources Department on Tuesday went to Nepal to carry out repair work of Gandak dam after the two countries agreed for the same. The repair work started a day after Bihar Minister Sanjay Kumar Jha had alleged that Nepal is not allowing work at Gandak dam and at other locations to take place ahead of the monsoon season which can lead to floods in the low-lying areas of Bihar.

Bagaha SDM Vishal Raj who visited the site along with the labourers and water resource department officials said, "Around 50 labourers have been permitted, more will go if needed. We have talked about it." "The Water Resources department and administration is ready with all measures for dealing with floods, and there is no imminent danger as of now," he added.

Earlier yesterday, Bihar Water Resources Minister Sanjay Kumar Jha had said that the Bihar government will approach the Ministry of External Affairs and apprise them of Nepal stopping flood-prevention works by them. This comes at a time when tensions between Kathmandu and New Delhi have escalated over a new map in which the neighbouring country has staked claim over some Indian territories. Bihar, which shares over 700 kilometre-long international border with Nepal, can be severely affected by floods due to Nepal's action during the forthcoming rainy season as water from rivers coming from Nepal can overflow and wipe out entire villages. (ANI)