Left Menu
Development News Edition

Team from Bihar goes to Nepal to carry out repair work on Gandak dam

Labourers and a team of Bihar Water Resources Department on Tuesday went to Nepal to carry out repair work of Gandak dam after the two countries agreed for the same.

ANI | West Champaran (Bihar) | Updated: 23-06-2020 22:21 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 22:21 IST
Team from Bihar goes to Nepal to carry out repair work on Gandak dam
Visuals from the repair work being carried out on Gandak dam on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Labourers and a team of Bihar Water Resources Department on Tuesday went to Nepal to carry out repair work of Gandak dam after the two countries agreed for the same. The repair work started a day after Bihar Minister Sanjay Kumar Jha had alleged that Nepal is not allowing work at Gandak dam and at other locations to take place ahead of the monsoon season which can lead to floods in the low-lying areas of Bihar.

Bagaha SDM Vishal Raj who visited the site along with the labourers and water resource department officials said, "Around 50 labourers have been permitted, more will go if needed. We have talked about it." "The Water Resources department and administration is ready with all measures for dealing with floods, and there is no imminent danger as of now," he added.

Earlier yesterday, Bihar Water Resources Minister Sanjay Kumar Jha had said that the Bihar government will approach the Ministry of External Affairs and apprise them of Nepal stopping flood-prevention works by them. This comes at a time when tensions between Kathmandu and New Delhi have escalated over a new map in which the neighbouring country has staked claim over some Indian territories. Bihar, which shares over 700 kilometre-long international border with Nepal, can be severely affected by floods due to Nepal's action during the forthcoming rainy season as water from rivers coming from Nepal can overflow and wipe out entire villages. (ANI)

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Adani Power board okays delisting from stock exchanges, to buy 96.53 cr shares for Rs 3,264 cr.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Suspension of H-1B and non-immigrant visa program is a big blow to US industry: USISPF

The suspension of H-1B and other non-immigrants visa by President Donald Trump is a big blow to the US industry and will undoubtedly impact the already fragile economic recovery process in the country, an India-centric American business adv...

CBI books Videocon group chairman for 'corruption' in financing oil and gas assets in Mozambique

The CBI on Tuesday booked Videocon group Chairman Venugopal Dhoot for alleged corruption in the financing of their oil and gas assets in Mozambique in connivance with unidentified officials of a State Bank of India-led consortium, officials...

AYUSH ministry asks Patanjali Ayurved not to advertise claims about medicine for COVID-19 till issue examined

The AYUSH Ministry said on Tuesday that it has taken cognizance of news in the media about Ayurvedic medicines developed for the treatment of COVID-19 by Patanjali Ayurved Ltd, Haridwar and said the company has been asked to stop advertisin...

Luckbox increases funding to $3.3M ahead of public listing

Esports betting platform Luckbox added nearly 500,000 during its second tranche of funding, the company announced Tuesday, bringing its total to 3.3 million raised thus far. The second tranche closed Monday, after the company announced earl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020