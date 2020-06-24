Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cabinet agrees to end twin-track Auckland Light Rail process

Phil Twyford says two credible and deliverable proposals were received.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Auckland | Updated: 24-06-2020 08:21 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 08:21 IST
Cabinet agrees to end twin-track Auckland Light Rail process
“Auckland Light Rail will be New Zealand’s most complex infrastructure project in decades and it’s vital we get it right for future generations,” Phil Twyford said. Image Credit: Pixabay

Cabinet has agreed to end the twin-track Auckland Light Rail process and refer the project to the Ministry of Transport for further work, Transport Minister Phil Twyford says.

Despite extensive cross-party consultation, Government parties were unable to reach agreement on a preferred proposal. The future of the project will now be decided by the government following September's general election.

Phil Twyford says two credible and deliverable proposals were received.

"I'd like to thank NZ Infra and Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency for their work and innovative proposals.

"Either would have created hundreds of jobs and resulted in an Auckland metro that offered Aucklanders a 30 minute trip from the CBD to the Airport."

Auckland Light Rail remains a project in the Auckland Transport Alignment Project (ATAP), he said.

"The Ministry of Transport and the Treasury will report back after the general election on the best option for this project to be delivered by the public sector. The Ministry of Transport and the Treasury will also engage with NZ Infra and Waka Kotahi about how work is done on this project can support the next phase.

"The Government remains committed to fixing congestion in Auckland and boosting jobs through building infrastructure. We've made good progress on ATAP with construction starting this term on the Eastern Busway, Matakana Link Road, SH20B upgrades, the Puhinui Interchange, Karangahape Road Cycleway, and the Constellation Bus Station upgrade, to name a few.

"Auckland Light Rail will be New Zealand's most complex infrastructure project in decades and it's vital we get it right for future generations," Phil Twyford said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

PIA plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

Science News Roundup: Rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse on the longest day of the year; Frigid dwarf planet Pluto may have started out its life as a hothead and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

A 'royal' dynasty, its courtiers have grand delusions of opposition being about one family: BJP prez J P Nadda in attack on Gandhi family.

A royal dynasty, its courtiers have grand delusions of opposition being about one family BJP prez J P Nadda in attack on Gandhi family....

In conflict-hit countries, coronavirus testing may not reach women

By Nellie Peyton WASHINGTON, June 24 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Big gaps between the number of male and female coronavirus cases in parts of Africa and the Middle East suggest that women may be struggling to access testing or care, an aid...

Richard Armitage to lead 'Now & Then' adaptation

The Hobbit series star Richard Armitage will be playing the lead role in the upcoming movie, Now ThenBased on William Corletts award-winning novel of the same name, the film will be directed by filmmaker Adrian Noble, best known for Vaness...

Putin, on eve of vote that could extend his rule, to review Red Square military parade

President Vladimir Putin will review a spectacular Red Square military parade later on Wednesday on the eve of a nationwide vote that could extend his rule until 2036, a patriotic display critics say is designed to lift his lower than usual...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020