MLA B Madhusudan Reddy washes, irons clothes at washermen union's facilitation programme

Srikalahasti MLA B Madhusudan Reddy on Tuesday washed and ironed clothes at a facilitation programme organised by washermen's union in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh. The washermen community facilitated the MLA, who said that people who were left out from State government's 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme could apply at the village secretariats.

Reddy was seen washing clothes on a washing stone and later ironing using a coal iron. On June 10, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched the 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme, under which financial assistance of Rs 10,000 each will be provided to tailors, barbers and washermen, who have no work during lockdown.

According to an official release, Rs 10,000 was provided to 2.47 lakh beneficiaries by transferring a total amount of Rs 247 crores directly into their bank accounts under the unencumbered mode, which does not allow the bankers to deduct this amount towards previous loans of the beneficiaries if any. (ANI)