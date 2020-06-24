COVID-19: Mamata Banerjee condoles death of TMC MLA Tamonash Ghosh

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condoled the demise of TMC MLA Tamonash Ghosh, who died of cardiac arrest on Wednesday. "Very, very sad. Tamonash Ghosh, 3-time MLA from Falta & party treasurer since 1998 had to leave us today. Been with us for over 35 years, he was dedicated to the cause of the people and party. He contributed much through his social work," Mamata tweeted.

Ghosh, a resident of the Kalighat area of south Kolkata, and a TMC MLA from Falta, had tested positive for COVID-19. He was admitted to a hospital where he died of cardiac arrest after multiple organ failure. Banerjee further said that Ghosh has left a void that would be difficult to fill.

"On behalf of all of us, heartfelt condolences to his wife Jharna, his two daughters, friends and well-wishers," she added. According to the country's health ministry, West Bengal has recorded 14,728 COVID-19 cases with 580 fatalities. (ANI)