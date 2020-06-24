Sikkim's COVID-19 tally rises to 83, with 4 new cases

Four more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sikkim, taking the Himalayan state's tally to 83, a top Health department official said on Wednesday. Director General (DG)-cum-Secretary, Health, Dr Pema T Bhutia said that four persons, all from South District, tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday night.

Their contact tracing is being carried out, he said. Bhutia said that 29 patients have so far recovered from COVID-19 in Sikkim and 54 cases are active at present.

