Lightning kills 3 in Uttar Pradesh, CM announces relief for the families

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday announced monetary relief of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of those who died after being hit by lightning.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 24-06-2020 16:22 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 16:22 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday announced monetary relief of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of those who died after being hit by lightning. Three people, one each from Unnao, Fatehpur and Jalaun died after being hit from lightning yesterday.

"Yogi Adityanath ji has expressed deep condolences on the loss of lives due to lightning in Unnao, Jalaun and Fatehpur districts. Expressing condolences to the bereaved families, he has directed the officials to provide relief and help to the affected people with utmost urgency," the Uttar Pradesh CMO tweeted in Hindi. "The Chief Minister has also given instructions for proper treatment of the injured as well as immediate relief of Rs 4 lakh to the families of the deceased," it said in another tweet. (ANI)

