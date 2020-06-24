Maha: Seven held for smuggling pangolins in Nanded

Seven persons were arrested for allegedly smuggling two pangolins at Biloli in Maharashtra's Nanded district, a forest official said on Wednesday. The Wildlife crime control board (WCCF) Mumbai found an advertisement about the sale of pangolins on social media, following which the forest authorities sent a dummy customer and conducted a raid on Tuesday, the official said.

The authorities rescued two pangolins and arrested seven men, while hunt is on for another accused in the case, deputy conservator of forest Ashish Thackeray said. The accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Wildlife Protection Act 1972, forest officer S B Koli said.

The rescued mammals will be released into a forest in Nanded, he added..