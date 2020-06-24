Railways Ministry reviews progress of Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan

Ministry of Railways today i.e. 24th June 2020 reviewed the progress of Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan with Zonal Railways and Railway PSUs through video conference meeting.

Inaugurated by Hon'ble PM on 20th June, Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan is in operation in 116 identified districts of six states i.e., Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Orissa & Jharkhand.

Chairman Railway Board, Shri Vinod Kumar Yadav today took a video conference meeting with General Managers (GMs) and Divisional Railway Managers (DRMs) and Managing Directors (MDs) of PSUs regarding the progress of Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan.

Addressing the meeting, Shri Yadav instructed Zonal Railways to appoint nodal officers in each district as well as in the States so that close coordination is established with the State Government. Shri Yadav directed Railway administration at Zonal level to act proactively to ensure migrants' are engaged in projects and paid accordingly.

Zonal railways have been instructed to expedite the execution of all ongoing infrastructure works in these identified districts. Around 160 works infrastructure works have been identified which are to be expedited. These would engage thousands of workers and roughly generate 8 lakh man-days of employment by the end of October 2020. Approx. Rs 1800 crore would be spent in these districts.

Railway has also identified no. of railway works which can be executed through MGNREGS. The works are related to (i) construction and maintenance of approach roads for level crossings, (ii) development & cleaning of silted waterways, trenches and drains along the track, (iii) construction and maintenance of approach road to railway stations, (iv) repair and widening of existing railway embankments/cuttings, (v) plantation of trees at extreme boundary of railway land and (vi) protection works of existing embankments/ cuttings/bridges.

Zonal Railways have also been instructed to get the sanction of proposed works under MGNREGS. Zonal Railways would be monitoring the works on a daily basis and submit a report to Ministry every Friday till the end of Oct 2020.

It may be noted that Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi launched massive employment -cum- rural public works campaign named Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan to empower and provide livelihood opportunities in areas/ villages witnessing a large number of returnee migrant workers affected by the devastating COVID-19 on 20th June 2020. The Prime Minister announced that an amount of Rs 50,000 Crores would be spent for building durable rural infrastructure under the Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan.

This Abhiyaan of 125 days, will work in mission mode, will involve focused implementation of 25 categories of works/ activities in 116 districts, each with a large concentration of returnee migrant workers in 6 states of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Odisha. Public works to be undertaken during this campaign will have a resource envelope of Rs. 50,000 crores.

The Abhiyaan will be a convergent effort between 12 different Ministries/Departments, namely; Rural Development, Panchayati Raj, Road Transport & Highways, Mines, Drinking Water & Sanitation, Environment, Railways, Petroleum & Natural Gas, New & Renewable Energy, Border Roads, Telecom and Agriculture, to expedite implementation of 25 public infrastructure works and works relating to augmentation of livelihood opportunities.

(With Inputs from PIB)