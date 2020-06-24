India expresses concern over continuing instability in Libya

India on Wednesday expressed concern over continuing conflict and instability in Libya and said it supports efforts towards immediate cessation of all hostilities in the country. Spokesperson in the Ministry of External Affairs Anurag Srivastava said any peace process in Libya must take into account the legitimate aspirations of the Libyan people while preserving the country's sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity.

He was replying to a media query about the situation in Libya, which has been hit by civil war since Col Muammar Gaddafi died in 2011. "The continuing conflict and instability in Libya is a matter of international concern. We support efforts towards immediate cessation of all hostilities in Libya," he said.

Libya, which has a significant reserve of oil and gas, has been witnessing escalating violence involving rival groups. Srivastava said India acknowledges the recent international efforts including the Berlin International Conference and the Cairo Declaration of June 6 to ensure the end of violence in Libya. He said India hoped that these initiatives will promote the peaceful resolution of the conflict through an intra-Libyan dialogue taking into account the legitimate aspirations of the Libyan people.