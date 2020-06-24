Chhattisgarh CM inaugurates mega solid waste processing plant

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday inaugurated the states biggest solid waste processing plant in Raipur district, where 500 tons of garbage will be disposed daily, officials said. Inaugurating the facility set up in Sakri village through video conference from his official residence, Baghel said the state government is committed to ensure scientific disposal of waste in all cities, a public relations department official here said.

The plant, constructed at a cost of around Rs 127 crore, will be operated on public-private partnership (PPP) mode by the Raipur Municipal Corporation (RMC) and New Delhi- based private firm MSW Solution Ltd, he said. In his address, Baghel said with inauguration of the plant, Chhattisgarh has become the first state in the country, where 100 per cent of the waste collected in any city is disposed through scientific method, the official said.

Nearly 1,600 tons of waste is disposed daily through integrated solid waste management system in Raipur and Bilaspur cities and through mission 'clean city' as well as swachhta didis in remaining urban bodies, the CM said. During the coronavirus crisis, citizens, public representatives and workers in villages as well as cities have commendably fulfilled their duties and responsibilities. But the crisis has still not gone away hence we cannot compromise on precautions, he said.

At the newly set up plant, nearly 500 tons of waste will be disposed daily through scientific technique. The waste will be utilized to manufacture fertilizers and fuel for cement factories, the official said. Besides, generation of 6 MW electricity is also proposed at this facility, he added.