Experts' group to give suggestions to Hry govt for development of aviation hub in Hisar: Dy CM

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Wednesday said that a joint working group of experts will give suggestions to the state government for the development of an aviation hub in Hisar. "A joint working group of domain experts has been constituted which will give suggestions to the state government for the development of the aviation hub in Hisar,” Chautala said.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-06-2020 19:48 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 19:48 IST
Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Wednesday said that a joint working group of experts will give suggestions to the state government for the development of an aviation hub in Hisar. He made the announcement during a video conference with leading airline operators. "A joint working group of domain experts has been constituted which will give suggestions to the state government for the development of the aviation hub in Hisar,” Chautala said.             The Haryana government had earlier signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to expand airstrips of the state and to increase facilities for training of commercial pilots, according to an official statement

The state government has increased the budget of the civil aviation department for the 2020-2021 financial year from Rs 42.09 crore to Rs 173.07 crore.         Chautala said that for the expansion of the existing airstrip in Hisar, the government has reserved 4,200 acres of land near it. "The proposed aviation hub will have a 9,000-foot runway with an airport of international standard, adequate parking space, Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facilities for airlines and general aviation operators, an aerospace university, besides global training centre for pilots, engineers, and ground handling staff as well as residential and commercial development plans are included,” the statement said.         It was informed that aviation activities will also be increased in Bhiwani, Bachhaud (Narnaul), Pinjore and Karnal.

