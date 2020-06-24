Left Menu
Monsoon arrives in Himachal Pradesh; rains in most parts of state

The monsoon arrived in the hill state about a week before compared to the last year, MeT Centre Director Manmohan Singh said. In 2019, the monsoon had arrived in some parts of Himachal Pradesh on July 2 and in the remaining parts of the state on July 5, he added.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 24-06-2020 20:14 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 20:14 IST
Most parts of Himachal Pradesh received rainfall on Wednesday as the southwest monsoon made its foray into the state, about a week before compared to the last year, the meteorological department said. The maximum temperatures in the state dropped by 2-3 degrees Celsius as several parts of the state received light to moderate rainfall on Wednesday, it said.

The highest temperature in the state was recorded in Bilaspur at 34.5 degrees Celsius. The monsoon arrived in the hill state about a week before compared to the last year, MeT Centre Director Manmohan Singh said.

In 2019, the monsoon had arrived in some parts of Himachal Pradesh on July 2 and in the remaining parts of the state on July 5, he added. Jubbar Hatti received 26 mm rainfall from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm on Wednesday, followed by 25 mm in Kharapathar, 24 mm in Shimla, 16 mm in Kufri, 10 mm in Una, Singh said.

The MeT Centre has predicted rains in the state till June 30. It issued a yellow warning of heavy rainfall, thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds at isolated places in middle hills for Thursday.

The lowest temperature in the state was recorded in Lahaul-Spiti's administrative centre Keylong at 10.8 degrees Celsius. PTI DJI AQS AQS.

