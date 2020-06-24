Left Menu
Vande Bharat Mission: 19,604 passengers arrived in Mumbai by 125 flights so far

Under the Vande Bharat Mission, a total of 19,604 passengers have arrived in Mumbai by 125 flights so far, according to the Maharashtra Information Centre, Govt of Maharashtra.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 24-06-2020 20:22 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 20:22 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Under the Vande Bharat Mission, a total of 19,604 passengers have arrived in Mumbai by 125 flights so far, according to the Maharashtra Information Centre, Govt of Maharashtra. Of these, 7,218 passengers are from Mumbai, 6,681 are from other parts of Maharashtra, and 5,705 passengers are from other states.

"Under the #VandeBharatMission, 19,604 passengers have arrived in Mumbai by 125 flights so far. Of these, 7,218 passengers are from Mumbai and 6,681 from the rest of Maharashtra. 5,705 passengers are from other states. By July 1, 45 more flights will arrive in Mumbai," said Maharashtra Information Centre in a tweet. The Vande Bharat Mission, which commenced from May 7 to evacuate Indians stranded abroad due to coronavirus pandemic, is in its third phase.

The recent phase began on June 11. Under the third phase, India would have 550 flights including 191 feeder flights. (ANI)

