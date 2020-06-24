Ahmedabad COVID-19 cases up by 215 to 19,601; 15 more die

The number of COVID-19 cases in Ahmedabad district rose by 215 to 19,601 on Wednesday, state Health department said. With the death of 15 more people, the number of fatalities has risen to 1,378.

A total of 401 patients were discharged in the day in the district, taking the number of the recovered cases to 14,795. While 205 of the 215 new cases were reported from the Ahmedabad municipal limits, ten cases were reported from rest of the district, it said.