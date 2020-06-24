Left Menu
Amid rising virus cases, TN stops inter-district public transport bus services for 6 days

Announcing the restoration of the curbs eased from June 1, Palaniswami in a statement also said rice ration card holders in Madurai will get the second round of Rs 1,000 cash assistance in view of the week-long complete lockdown enforced there from Wednesday to check rising cases. Tamil Nadu clocked an all-time high of 2,865 positive cases in a single day on Wednesday, taking the tally to 67,468 while the toll mounted to 866 with 33 deaths.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 24-06-2020 20:59 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 20:45 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Inter-district public transport bus services are being withdrawn for six days in Tamil Nadu from Thursday and e-pass made mandatory for travel outside a district, the government announced, reintroducing the curbs amid continuing surge in COVID-19 cases. The decision was taken after district collectors at a virtual review meeting chaired by chief minister K Palaniswami made the suggestion, saying there were difficulties in contact tracing in case a person traveling outside a district without the e-pass tested positive for the deadly virus.

E-passes are issued only for travel for medical emergency, death or marriage of blood relatives, and essential services. Announcing the restoration of the curbs eased from June 1, Palaniswami in a statement also said rice ration card holders in Madurai will get the second round of Rs 1,000 cash assistance in view of the week-long complete lockdown enforced there from Wednesday to check rising cases.

Tamil Nadu clocked an all-time high of 2,865 positive cases in a single day on Wednesday, taking the tally to 67,468 while the toll mounted to 866 with 33 deaths. The Chief Minister said the present "zonal system" of allowing travel within a zone (comprising a number of nearby districts), without the need to obtain an e-pass has been temporarily canceled.

The government, for transportation purposes, had divided the state into eight zones and allowed public transport buses in all but two zones comprising Chennai and its neighboring districts with high caseload while doing away with the need for e-pass for intra-zone journeys. Palaniswami said from June 25 to 30, people can travel without e-pass only within a district.

For inter-district journeys, e-pass was needed and public transport bus services will operate within the confines of a given district for six days will be within the confines of a given district. "I appeal to the people to extend their cooperation to prevent the spread of coronavirus," he said.

In the review meeting, district collectors pointed out factors like the difficulty in tracking contacts of those who arrive in a district from another without an e-pass. Only intra-district travel without e-pass may be allowed, the officials said. "This proposal (of officials) has been accepted and the zonal system of transport is temporarily canceled," he said.

Palaniswami said he has ordered disbursement of Rs 1,000 to rice ration card holders in Madurai and other nearby areas which have come under intense curbs from Wednesday till June 30 without relaxations available previously like Chennai and parts of Chengelpet, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts. The cash assistance has been announced for cardholders in Chennai and nearby areas after the intensified lockdown was clamped on June 19.

