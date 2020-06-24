Left Menu
Development News Edition

About 45 pc Kharif crops sowing completed in Nashik, says official

Approximately 45 per cent of kharif crops sowing has been completed in the district, said District Agriculture Superintendent Sanjeev Padwal on Wednesday.

ANI | Nashik (Maharashtra) | Updated: 24-06-2020 22:34 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 22:34 IST
About 45 pc Kharif crops sowing completed in Nashik, says official
Farmers in Nashik district of Maharashtra sowing Kharif crops. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Approximately 45 per cent of Kharif crops sowing has been completed in the district, said District Agriculture Superintendent Sanjeev Padwal on Wednesday. "Approximately 45 per cent of Kharif crops sowing has been completed. Maize has been sowed on 95% of the agriculture area being cultivated this Kharif season," Padwal told ANI.

Meanwhile, farmers are continuing to sow Kharif crops in the district. Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had on Tuesday warned the banks, saying, that a criminal case will be registered against them if they refuse to give loans to farmers.

The Kharif season begins in June with the start of the monsoon in India and concludes by October. (ANI)

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

House of the Dragon Season 1 premieres in April 2022, latest updates on its development

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

R-Power operating portfolio reaches 6,000 MW, plans capex of Rs 3,300 crore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Pompeo says China's Africa lending creates unsustainable debt burdens

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday blasted Chinas policy on lending to African countries, reiterating Washingtons charges that it creates unsustainable debt burdens.Chinas President Xi Jinping indicated in a speech at a China-...

Why Frozen 3 requires extra time, Trailer on Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2 released

Frozen 3 is undeniably a highly anticipated animated movies, thanks to Frozen 2 for making a successful record in the global box office. Frozen 2 ended up with around USD 1.45 billion at the global office and became the second highest gross...

India, US 'most essential' countries for global peace: Texas Governor

The US and India, as the worlds two leading democracies, can provide a balance globally and are the most essential countries to ensure peace and prosperity, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has said. Participating in a webinar here on Tuesday, Ab...

3 held near Delhi while transporting 30 kg cannabis from Andhra

Three suspected drug traffickers were arrested in Greater Noida after 30 kg of cannabis was allegedly recovered from their possession on Wednesday, police said. The traffickers were held during a police check in Dadri area while they were t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020