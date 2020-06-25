Left Menu
Delhi Police commissioner launches Economic Offences Wing's website

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2020 00:42 IST
Delhi Police commissioner launches Economic Offences Wing's website

Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava on Wednesday launched the official website of Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing, officials said

The website can be accessed on http://eow.delhipolice.gov.in/, which has been launched as part of its initiative to create awareness among the public, they said

The portal contains useful tips for the public who normally become victims of various kinds of economic offences and also has details of various kinds of offences being investigated by the Economic Offences Wing, the police said.

