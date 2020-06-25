Left Menu
3,788 fresh COVID cases in Delhi take tally to over 70K; death toll rises to 2,365

Delhi recorded 3,788 fresh coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking the tally in the city over the 70,000-mark, while the death toll due to the disease climbed to 2,365, authorities said.Sixty-four fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, the Delhi health department bulletin said on Wednesday. The death toll due to COVID-19 in Delhi stood at 2,301 on Tuesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2020 01:09 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 00:51 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Delhi recorded 3,788 fresh coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking the tally in the city over the 70,000-mark, while the death toll due to the disease climbed to 2,365, authorities said. With this, Delhi has overtaken Mumbai to become the worst-hit city in the country. Mumbai's COVID-19 tally on Wednesday stood at 69,625.

On Tuesday, the national capital reported its biggest single-day spike of 3,947 cases. Delhi had reported 3,000 or more fresh cases between Friday and Sunday. On Monday, 2,909 cases were recorded in the city.

Delhi on Monday surpassed Tamil Nadu to become the second worst-hit among the various states and union territories, according to data released by the respective governments. Sixty-four fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, the Delhi health department bulletin said on Wednesday.

The death toll due to COVID-19 in Delhi stood at 2,301 on Tuesday. The bulletin said the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 2,365, and the total number of cases mounted to 70,390. It said an order has been issued to extend for a period of six months the tenures of senior residents and junior residents presently working in hospitals. The tenures of senior residents and junior residents are completed in three years and one year, respectively.

According to the bulletin, 41,437 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far, while the number of active cases stood at 26,588, adding that 4,20,707 tests have been conducted till now. The number of containment zones in the city on Tuesday stood at 266.

