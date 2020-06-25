Left Menu
Development News Edition

Noida's Sector 50 metro station to be called 'Rainbow' station

The Sector 50 metro station of Aqua Line (Noida-Greater Noida Line), which would be dedicated to the transgender community, will now be called 'Rainbow' station, the Noida Metro Rail Cooperation (NMRC) said on Wednesday.

ANI | Noida (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 25-06-2020 07:49 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 07:49 IST
Noida's Sector 50 metro station to be called 'Rainbow' station
Sector 50 metro station in Noida, Uttar Pradesh (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Sector 50 metro station of Aqua Line (Noida-Greater Noida Line), which would be dedicated to the transgender community, will now be called 'Rainbow' station, the Noida Metro Rail Cooperation (NMRC) said on Wednesday. "The Sector 50 metro station of the NMRC, which would be dedicated to the transgender community will now be called 'Rainbow' station," read a press release from NMRC managing director Ritu Maheshwari.

The NMRC said that many suggestions were received from people regarding the name of the metro station "which would signify the essence of the community". "The NMRC will also be providing them with employment opportunities to become self-reliant and pave the way for their healthy inclusion and participation in society," Maheshwari said.

On Sunday, Maheshwari said that the corporation will make Sector 50 metro station a dedicated station for the transgender community. She stated that employment will be provided to the members of the transgender community so that they get a chance to connect with the mainstream.

The station will be open for all commuters, she further said. (ANI)

TRENDING

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19.

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Nepal, World Bank sign $100m to improve energy sector and recover from COVID crisis

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

World Bank debars Vietnam-based Sao Bac Dau Technologies for seven-year

The World Bank Group today announced the seven-year debarment of Vietnam-based Sao Bac Dau Technologies Corporation SBD in connection with collusive and fraudulent practices under the Danang Sustainable City Development Project and the Hano...

World Bank approves $500m to improve education quality in six Indian states

The World Bank Board of Executive Directors today approved a 500 million Strengthening Teaching-Learning and Results for States Program STARS to improve the quality and governance of school education in six Indian states. Some 250 million s...

Kerala Startup Mission offers platform for products, services from startup ecosystem

The Big Demo Day, organised by Kerala Startup Mission KSUM, kicked off on Thursday, offering a platform for the industry to tap into innovative and affordable products and services from the startup ecosystem. KSUM is the central agency of t...

Public Finance (Wellbeing) Amendment Bill passes by Parliament

The Public Finance Wellbeing Amendment Bill passed by Parliament today puts New Zealand in a world-leading position by legislating for Governments to consider peoples wellbeing alongside traditional fiscal and economic indicators of success...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020