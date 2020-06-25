Assam: Brahmaputra river's water continues to rise, crosses warning level in Guwahati
The water level of the Brahmaputra river continues to rise in Assam's Guwahati. The water has crossed the warning level following a heavy downpour. "The rainy season has started. The river is swelling due to the excessive rains. Yesterday only, the warning was issued.49.09 meters is the level of the water and is away one meter from danger level," said Sajidul Haq, Official, Central Water Commission while speaking to ANI.
According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), due to the shift of trough northwards and convergence of strong southerly/south-westerly winds from Bay of Bengal over the northeast and adjoining east India during 3-4 days. "Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is also likely over Bihar and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and over Assam and Meghalaya during June 25-27." (ANI)
