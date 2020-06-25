Left Menu
Development News Edition

Andhra: Goods train carrying oil tankers derails, 3 coaches catch fire

Three coaches of a train carrying oil tankers got derailed and caught fire in Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh in the early hours of Thursday.

ANI | Prakasam (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 25-06-2020 11:56 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 11:56 IST
Andhra: Goods train carrying oil tankers derails, 3 coaches catch fire
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Three coaches of a train carrying oil tankers got derailed and caught fire in Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh in the early hours of Thursday. According to the railway officials, the incident took place between Surareddypalem and Tanguturu stations at 12.06 am.

After receiving the report of the incident, officials and technicians of Bitragunta and Vijayawada divisions immediately rushed to the spot. Due to the accident, four trains were diverted from this route, Railway officials told ANI.

No causality has been reported so far. Further details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)

TRENDING

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

Nepal, World Bank sign $100m to improve energy sector and recover from COVID crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Senate police reform vote fails as Democrats reject Republican bill

A Republican bill to rein in police misconduct in the aftermath of George Floyds death in Minneapolis failed in the U.S. Senate on Wednesday, leaving congressional efforts to address racial inequities in American policing at an impasse. Dem...

David Leitch to direct 'Bullet Train'

Director David Leitch will helm the big screen adaptation of Bullet Train, based on the Japanese novel Maria Beetle by Isaka Kotaro. Leitch, known for blockbuster actioners like Deadpool 2 and Fast Furious Presents Hobbs Shaw, will also p...

Poland's Duda becomes first foreign leader to visit Trump during pandemic

Polish President Andrzej Duda on Wednesday became the first foreign leader to visit U.S. President Donald Trump since the coronavirus pandemic led to global lockdowns, and the two leaders said they looked forward to signing a defense cooper...

Singapore's ruling party adds former Facebook exec to election slate

Singapores ruling party named Alvin Tan, a former Facebook executive who represented the company in arguing against the city-states controversial fake news law, as a candidate in the upcoming July 10 election. Tan, 39, is currently head of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020