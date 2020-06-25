3 active hideouts busted in J-K's Shopian: Indian Army
Three active hideouts busted in Yarwan, Shopian in an operation which was launched on Thursday morning, Indian Army said.
Huge cache of administrative stores including a personal diary recovered.
Operation is in progress. Further details are awaited. (ANI)
