Left Menu
Development News Edition

Monsoon onset declared in Delhi, but rainfall to remain subdued

Rainfall data from all weather stations for the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am is required to declare the onset of monsoon, Srivastava had said. The Met Department also predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places in the national capital on Thursday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2020 16:35 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 16:35 IST
Monsoon onset declared in Delhi, but rainfall to remain subdued

The India Meteorological Department on Thursday declared the onset of monsoon in the national capital, two days earlier than the usual date of June 27. The monsoon has further advanced into "some more parts of Rajasthan, remaining parts of Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh, entire Delhi, some parts of Haryana and most parts of Punjab",  the Met Department said.    Normally, the wind system reaches Delhi on June 27.  According to weather experts, the earlier than usual arrival of the monsoon in Delhi can be attributed to a cyclonic circulation over Bay of Bengal which moved towards southwest Uttar Pradesh on June 19 and June 20, helping monsoon advance further.

A trough line had been persisting for many days over Punjab, south Haryana, south Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, which sped up the movement of monsoon, they said.  "There are two criteria to declare the arrival of the monsoon in Delhi -- rainfall in the last 24 hours and wind flow pattern," IMD Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra said.   "Monsoon is declared in Delhi after both these factors are fulfilled," he said. Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the regional forecasting centre of the IMD, said the northern limit of the monsoon now passes through Nagor, Alwar, Delhi, Karnal and Ferozepur.

Monsoon clouds had led to rains in some parts of the city on Wednesday but the Met Department had said the onset would be declared on Thursday. Rainfall data from all weather stations for the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am is required to declare the onset of monsoon, Srivastava had said.

The Met Department also predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places in the national capital on Thursday. Mahesh Palawat of Skymet Weather, a private weather forecasting service, said the monsoon has reached Delhi but the rains will remain subdued.

"We can expect light, patchy rains on Thursday evening and Friday. Dry weather will prevail on June 27 and 28," he said..

TRENDING

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Thursday. 503 p.m. Delhi CM launches video-call facility for COVID-19 patients at LNJP hospital.451 p.m. Asymptomatic COVID-19 patients also co...

FOREX-Dollar holds the upper hand as recovery doubts creep in

The U.S. dollar edged higher on Thursday as factors ranging from rising trade tensions to fears of a second wave of the coronavirus fuelled demand for safe-haven currencies.The dollar index advanced 0.1 to 97.35 but remained below a 2020 hi...

Bank of India posts Rs 3,571 cr loss in Q4 as provisions rise

Bank of India on Thursday reported a standalone net loss of Rs 3,571 crore for March quarter 2019-20, as it made higher provisions for bad loans. The state-owned lender reported a profit after tax of Rs 252 crore for the year-ago same perio...

DVC tops NHP rankings in 'surface water category'

The Damodar Valley Corporation DVC has stood first in the surface water category in the latest rankings of the National Hydrology Project NHP, the utility said on Thursday. The rankings for May 2020 were made on the basis of assessment of a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020