CM launches phase-VI of greening programme in Telangana

Hyderabad, June 25 (PTI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Thursday launched the phase-VI of 'Haritha Haram' programme aimed at increasing greenery in the state. As part of the programme, the Chief Minister planted a sapling of black plum (neredu) in the Narsapur forest area of Medak district.

Also, he inaugurated the Narsapur Urban Forest Park, which was developed in 636 acres. The state government is targeting to plant about 30 crore saplings across the state and arrangements are in place.

Speaking on the occasion, Rao said the government has set up a special intelligence wing to nab wood-smugglers and sought people's cooperation in preventing illegal felling of trees. He personally examined the Forest and its revival programme being implemented in Narsapur forest area.

Besides the river valley regions like combined Khammam, Warangal, Karimnagar and Adilabad districts, Narsapur is the only area with thick forests. The Chief Minister stressed on protecting the forests and said afforestation should be done in the deforested areas.

Raos cabinet colleagues and other senior leaders planted saplings at their respective places as part of the programme..