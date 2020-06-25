Left Menu
Development News Edition

IAS Civil List-2020 launched to help selecting right officer for right assignment

This is 65th edition of IAS Civil List and the 2nd e-Civil list with photographs of the IAS officers of all the State Cadres.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2020 16:50 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 16:50 IST
IAS Civil List-2020 launched to help selecting right officer for right assignment
Dr Jitendra Singh said that the push given to DoPT in the last 5-6 years by Shri Narendra Modi Government resulted in a number of innovations and reforms for the common public good. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIBAgartala)

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today launched the IAS Civil List-2020 and its e-version here. He said that the dynamic list will help in selecting the right officer for the right assignment based on available profile and is a vital source of information on the officers manning various posts for the general public.

This is 65th edition of IAS Civil List and the 2nd e-Civil list with photographs of the IAS officers of all the State Cadres. The List also contains the information of IAS as per batch, cadre state, present posting, pay and allowances, education and superannuation.

Dr Jitendra Singh said that the push given to DoPT in the last 5-6 years by Shri Narendra Modi Government resulted in a number of innovations and reforms for the common public good. Referring to a series of out of box decisions since May 2014, he said that the decision to do away with the time-old practice of getting documents attested by a gazetted officer and replacing the same with self-attestation, three-month Central Government stint as Assistant Secretaries for IAS officers at the beginning of their career, PM's Excellence Awards of DARPG were revolutionary in nature.

The Minister said that the proposal for the establishment of a National Recruitment Agency is at an advanced stage and when introduced, it will be recorded in the annals of history for providing level playing field to the candidates. The NRA will conduct computer-based online Common Eligibility Test for recruitment to non-gazetted posts with test centres in every district. He also took satisfaction in mentioning that so far more than 25 lakh officers have registered on iGoT fitted to the training needs of frontline workers tackling COVID-19. He underlined that this measure will help in training an IAS officer into a Corona Warrior. Similarly, more than 50,000 public grievances regarding COVID has been received in the Grievance Cell, which will soon touch one lakh mark with redressal time of 1.4 days. Dr Jitendra Singh said that all these reforms and initiatives will ultimately lead to Ease of Governance resulting in Ease of Living.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Oil tanker quarantined in Antwerp after COVID-19 outbreak

The Belgian port of Antwerp has quarantined a Maltese-flagged oil tanker until at least July 4 after more than half of its crew tested positive for COVID-19, the port authority said on Thursday. The Minerva Oceania was being held at the por...

Kazakh capital reports surge in pneumonia cases

Pneumonia cases in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, have surged amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, its healthcare chief said on Thursday as the country widened renewed lockdowns to curb the spread of the disease.Pneumonia can be caused by ...

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Thursday. 503 p.m. Delhi CM launches video-call facility for COVID-19 patients at LNJP hospital.451 p.m. Asymptomatic COVID-19 patients also co...

FOREX-Dollar holds the upper hand as recovery doubts creep in

The U.S. dollar edged higher on Thursday as factors ranging from rising trade tensions to fears of a second wave of the coronavirus fuelled demand for safe-haven currencies.The dollar index advanced 0.1 to 97.35 but remained below a 2020 hi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020