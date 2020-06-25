PM to launch 'Atma Nirbhar UP Rozgar Abhiyan' on Friday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Friday launch the 'Atma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rozgar Abhiyan’, which seeks to promote local entrepreneurship and create partnership with industrial associations to provide employment opportunities. According to an official statement issued here, the Uttar Pradesh government envisaged the “Atma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rozgar Abhiyan” (self-reliant UP employment campaign) to dovetail central and state government's programmes, while also creating partnerships with industry and other organisations. "This Abhiyan is intensely focused towards providing employment, promote local entrepreneurship and create partnership with industrial associations and other organisations to provide employment opportunities," it said.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had an adverse impact on workforce in general and migrant workers in particular, it noted. The challenge of containing COVID-19 was compounded by the need to provide basic amenities and means of livelihood to migrants and rural workers, the statement said. Nearly 30 lakh migrant workers returned to their homes in Uttar Pradesh, it observed, adding that 31 districts of the state have received more than 25,000 returnees. At the virtual launch on Friday morning, Modi will also interact with villagers from six districts of Uttar Pradesh. Villages across all districts of the state will join the event through Common Service Centres and Krishi Vigyan Kendras.