Water storage of South African dams declines to 69.3%

South Africans have been encouraged to save water, as water resources and dam levels across the country, with the exception of the Western Cape, continue to decline consistently week-on-week.

"The national water storage of our combined dams has declined to 69.3% this week, from 69.3% last week," the Department of Water and Sanitation said on Thursday.

This means that the country has 22 200.1 cubic metres of water in a store, out of 32 012.2 cubic metres full capacity.

"Western Cape water levels have improved in recent weeks due to wet weather conditions experienced in winter. To this end, the Western Cape provincial water storage is at 41.3% this week from 40.2% last week. The Cape Town Water Supply System with six dams is floating at 58.4% this week from 57.9% last week," the department said.

In contrast, the Eastern Cape is battling to recover as the provincial water storage declined once more to a low 53.4% this week compared to 54% last week.

The Algoa Water Supply System, with five dams supplying water to Nelson Mandela Bay, is hovering at 19% this week from 19.2% last week.

Amathole Water Supply with six dams supplying water to Buffalo City improved from 42.9% last week to 43.4% this week.

The Klipplaat Water Supply System, with three dams supplying water to Queenstown, is at 43.2% this week from 43.3% last week.

"There is no improvement in Limpopo's provincial water storage as levels took a nosedive to 64.4% this week from 66.5% last week. Luvhuhu Water Supply System, with three dams, is at 97.3%, while Polokwane Water Supply System with two dams supplying water mainly to Polokwane is at 77.0%," the department said.

Northern Cape dams have lowered to 95.0% compared to last week's 96.4%.

The Orange Water Supply System with two dams declined slightly to 92.1% this week from 92.3% last week.

"Free State Province dam levels have this week experienced a slight decline with 82.7% from last week's 82.9%. The Bloemfontein Water Supply System with four dams supplying water to Mangaung is at 56.3% this week from 56.8% last week," the department said.

Also on the declined are dams in Mpumalanga, sitting at 73.4% this week from last week's 73.5%.

"Water levels in the water management areas (WMA) also continued to drop in water volumes, with the Olifants WMA dropping from 67.4% last week to 67.3% this week and the Inkomati-Usuthu WMA further dropped from 71.1% last week to 71.0% this week," the department said.

Water levels in KwaZulu-Natal have declined to 61.1% this week from 61.5% last week.

The Umgeni Water Supply System with five dams is down to 73.1% this week from 73.7% last week.

Meanwhile, Gauteng dam levels have slightly improved to 99.6% from last week's 98.1%.

"However, the Integrated Vaal River System (IVRS) with 14 dams continues to decline. This week, the IVRS declined to 65.4% from 65.7% last week.

"North West province's dam levels are steady this week. They are now at 70.3% this week compared to last week's 70.0%. The Crocodile Water Supply System with seven dams improved slightly, from 98.5% last week to 99.4% this week," the department said.

South Africans have been called to save water as the winter's dry season continues to negatively affect the country's water resources.

"Water users are reminded that South Africa is still a water-scarce country, therefore water-saving measures need to be heightened. While everyone is encouraged to wash their hands regularly with soap, the department would like to advise that leaving a tap running while washing hands is wastage," the department.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)