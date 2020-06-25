Left Menu
Development News Edition

Water storage of South African dams declines to 69.3%

In contrast, the Eastern Cape is battling to recover as the provincial water storage declined once more to a low 53.4% this week compared to 54% last week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 25-06-2020 17:16 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 17:16 IST
Water storage of South African dams declines to 69.3%
The Algoa Water Supply System, with five dams supplying water to Nelson Mandela Bay, is hovering at 19% this week from 19.2% last week. Image Credit: Wikipedia

South Africans have been encouraged to save water, as water resources and dam levels across the country, with the exception of the Western Cape, continue to decline consistently week-on-week.

"The national water storage of our combined dams has declined to 69.3% this week, from 69.3% last week," the Department of Water and Sanitation said on Thursday.

This means that the country has 22 200.1 cubic metres of water in a store, out of 32 012.2 cubic metres full capacity.

"Western Cape water levels have improved in recent weeks due to wet weather conditions experienced in winter. To this end, the Western Cape provincial water storage is at 41.3% this week from 40.2% last week. The Cape Town Water Supply System with six dams is floating at 58.4% this week from 57.9% last week," the department said.

In contrast, the Eastern Cape is battling to recover as the provincial water storage declined once more to a low 53.4% this week compared to 54% last week.

The Algoa Water Supply System, with five dams supplying water to Nelson Mandela Bay, is hovering at 19% this week from 19.2% last week.

Amathole Water Supply with six dams supplying water to Buffalo City improved from 42.9% last week to 43.4% this week.

The Klipplaat Water Supply System, with three dams supplying water to Queenstown, is at 43.2% this week from 43.3% last week.

"There is no improvement in Limpopo's provincial water storage as levels took a nosedive to 64.4% this week from 66.5% last week. Luvhuhu Water Supply System, with three dams, is at 97.3%, while Polokwane Water Supply System with two dams supplying water mainly to Polokwane is at 77.0%," the department said.

Northern Cape dams have lowered to 95.0% compared to last week's 96.4%.

The Orange Water Supply System with two dams declined slightly to 92.1% this week from 92.3% last week.

"Free State Province dam levels have this week experienced a slight decline with 82.7% from last week's 82.9%. The Bloemfontein Water Supply System with four dams supplying water to Mangaung is at 56.3% this week from 56.8% last week," the department said.

Also on the declined are dams in Mpumalanga, sitting at 73.4% this week from last week's 73.5%.

"Water levels in the water management areas (WMA) also continued to drop in water volumes, with the Olifants WMA dropping from 67.4% last week to 67.3% this week and the Inkomati-Usuthu WMA further dropped from 71.1% last week to 71.0% this week," the department said.

Water levels in KwaZulu-Natal have declined to 61.1% this week from 61.5% last week.

The Umgeni Water Supply System with five dams is down to 73.1% this week from 73.7% last week.

Meanwhile, Gauteng dam levels have slightly improved to 99.6% from last week's 98.1%.

"However, the Integrated Vaal River System (IVRS) with 14 dams continues to decline. This week, the IVRS declined to 65.4% from 65.7% last week.

"North West province's dam levels are steady this week. They are now at 70.3% this week compared to last week's 70.0%. The Crocodile Water Supply System with seven dams improved slightly, from 98.5% last week to 99.4% this week," the department said.

South Africans have been called to save water as the winter's dry season continues to negatively affect the country's water resources.

"Water users are reminded that South Africa is still a water-scarce country, therefore water-saving measures need to be heightened. While everyone is encouraged to wash their hands regularly with soap, the department would like to advise that leaving a tap running while washing hands is wastage," the department.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Nigeria's COVID-19 outbreak could impoverish 5 million people, World Bank says

Nigerias coronavirus outbreak may push 5 million people into poverty as it triggers the worst recession in the African powerhouse since the 1980s, the World Bank said on Thursday. The twin shock of the pandemic and a global oil price crash ...

Oil tanker quarantined in Antwerp after COVID-19 outbreak

The Belgian port of Antwerp has quarantined a Maltese-flagged oil tanker until at least July 4 after more than half of its crew tested positive for COVID-19, the port authority said on Thursday. The Minerva Oceania was being held at the por...

Kazakh capital reports surge in pneumonia cases

Pneumonia cases in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, have surged amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, its healthcare chief said on Thursday as the country widened renewed lockdowns to curb the spread of the disease.Pneumonia can be caused by ...

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Thursday. 503 p.m. Delhi CM launches video-call facility for COVID-19 patients at LNJP hospital.451 p.m. Asymptomatic COVID-19 patients also co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020