26 killed in lightning strikes in Bihar, Gopalganj worst-hit

At least 26 people including three children were killed in lightning strikes in five districts of Bihar on Thursday, officials said. Gopalganj district reported the highest number of deaths, at 13, followed by five in Darbhanga, four in Siwan and two each in Madhubani and West Champaran districts, they said.

Thirteen people were struck by lightning while working in their fields, in different blocks of Gopalganj district, Gopalganj Sub-Divisional Officer Upendra Pal said. Barauli and Uchkagaon blocks reported four deaths each followed by two in Gopalganj and one each in Majha, Kateya and Vijay blocks, he said.

In Siwan, two persons died in Hussainganj and one each in Siwan and Barhariya blocks, district officials said. Five persons, including three children, were killed and two others injured in lightning strikes in Darbhanga, District Disaster Management Officer Pushpesh Kumar said.

The deceased include two boys in Hanuman Nagar block, a girl in Bahadur block, a woman in a village in Biraul police station area and a man in another settlement under the jurisdiction of Baheri police station, he said. A couple was killed while working in their field in Belha village in Phulparas police station area in Madhubani district, SHO Mahfuz Alam said.

Two other farmers were killed in their respective fields, in two villages under the jurisdiction of Shikarpur police station in West Champaran district, SHO K K Gupta said..