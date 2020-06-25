Left Menu
Development News Edition

26 killed in lightning strikes in Bihar, Gopalganj worst-hit

Five persons, including three children, were killed and two others injured in lightning strikes in Darbhanga, District Disaster Management Officer Pushpesh Kumar said. The deceased include two boys in Hanuman Nagar block, a girl in Bahadur block, a woman in a village in Biraul police station area and a man in another settlement under the jurisdiction of Baheri police station, he said.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 25-06-2020 17:34 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 17:34 IST
26 killed in lightning strikes in Bihar, Gopalganj worst-hit

At least 26 people including three children were killed in lightning strikes in five districts of Bihar on Thursday, officials said. Gopalganj district reported the highest number of deaths, at 13, followed by five in Darbhanga, four in Siwan and two each in Madhubani and West Champaran districts, they said.

Thirteen people were struck by lightning while working in their fields, in different blocks of Gopalganj district, Gopalganj Sub-Divisional Officer Upendra Pal said. Barauli and Uchkagaon blocks reported four deaths each followed by two in Gopalganj and one each in Majha, Kateya and Vijay blocks, he said.

In Siwan, two persons died in Hussainganj and one each in Siwan and Barhariya blocks, district officials said. Five persons, including three children, were killed and two others injured in lightning strikes in Darbhanga, District Disaster Management Officer Pushpesh Kumar said.

The deceased include two boys in Hanuman Nagar block, a girl in Bahadur block, a woman in a village in Biraul police station area and a man in another settlement under the jurisdiction of Baheri police station, he said. A couple was killed while working in their field in Belha village in Phulparas police station area in Madhubani district, SHO Mahfuz Alam said.

Two other farmers were killed in their respective fields, in two villages under the jurisdiction of Shikarpur police station in West Champaran district, SHO K K Gupta said..

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Manipal Hospitals Bangalore collaborates with its Patient Faisal to spread awareness about Kyphoscoliosis through 'SCOLIOSIS INDIA' Campaign

Bengaluru Karnataka India, June 25 ANIPR Newswire The doctors at Manipal hospital, Old Airport Road, performed a very complicated and miraculous life-saving surgery on a 36-year-old patient suffering from severe Kyphoscoliosis with respirat...

Embassy Group safeguards students appearing for their SSLC Exams during Covid-19 pandemic

Bangalore Karnataka India, June 25 ANIBusinessWire India As the SSLC examinations have begun across Karnataka, Embassy Group, Indias leading Real Estate company, has stepped up to promote student safety during the on-going Covid-19 pandemic...

'Chelsea have always been a real force': Pep Guardiola ahead of clash

Ahead of the clash against Chelsea, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said their opponents have always been a real force. They have always been a real force. With Antonio Conte they won the league and that was four years ago, the clubs ...

Jofra Archer set to resume training after testing negative for coronavirus

The England and Wales Cricket Board ECB on Thursday confirmed that Jofra Archer has tested negative for coronavirus and is free to start training from tomorrow. ECB took to Twitter and wrote UPDATE JofraArcher has tested negative for COVID-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020