4 bike lifters held, 21 stolen vehicles recovered: Noida police

Four members of a gang involved in motorcycle robberies in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) have been arrested in Greater Noida and over 20 stolen two-wheelers recovered, police said on Thursday. The accused were held during a police check in Jewar area while they were riding on two stolen motorcycles, the police said.

So far, 21 stolen motorcycles have been recovered from the gang and 11 of them have been traced to their owners, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Greater Noida, Rajesh Kumar Singh said. "They are notorious robbers who have lifted vehicles from Gautam Buddh Nagar, Faridabad, among NCR areas, and also from other districts such as Aligarh," Singh added.

He said the accused have given information to the police which may result in recovery of some more stolen vehicles. Those held have been identified as Nitin, Bablu, Rahul and Rajbharti, the police said, adding an FIR has been lodged against them at Jewar police station.