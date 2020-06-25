Two more test positive for COVID-19 in Sikkim

Two more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Sikkim on Thursday, taking the total tally in the state to 85, a health department official said. One of them is a 21-year-old woman from south Sikkim, who had recently returned from Bihar, and the other a 49- year-old GREF worker in east Sikkim, who arrived in the state from Uttar Pradesh, director general (DG)-cum-secretary, health department, Dr Pema T Bhutia, said.

Both of them are undergoing treatment in isolation wards of local hospitals. Of the 85 cases in the state, 39 have recovered from the viral disease so far.

Sikkim currently has 46 active cases, Bhutia added.