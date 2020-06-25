Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two more test positive for COVID-19 in Sikkim

Two more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Sikkim on Thursday, taking the total tally in the state to 85, a health department official said. Of the 85 cases in the state, 39 have recovered from the viral disease so far. Sikkim currently has 46 active cases, Bhutia added.

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 25-06-2020 21:06 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 21:06 IST
Two more test positive for COVID-19 in Sikkim

Two more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Sikkim on Thursday, taking the total tally in the state to 85, a health department official said. One of them is a 21-year-old woman from south Sikkim, who had recently returned from Bihar, and the other a 49- year-old GREF worker in east Sikkim, who arrived in the state from Uttar Pradesh, director general (DG)-cum-secretary, health department, Dr Pema T Bhutia, said.

Both of them are undergoing treatment in isolation wards of local hospitals. Of the 85 cases in the state, 39 have recovered from the viral disease so far.

Sikkim currently has 46 active cases, Bhutia added. PTI KDK RMS RMS

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Going to talk with US counterpart in next few days on proposed trade deal: Goyal

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday he will be talking to USTR Robert Lighthizer in the next few days to quickly wrap up initial aspects of the proposed trade deal, which is under negotiations. India and the US are negot...

Move on 'Fair & Lovely', HUL seeks 'Glow & Lovely' trademark registration

Glow Lovely might soon greet you from the shelves with Hindustan Unilever seeking trademark registration for the new name as the FMCG major has decided to drop the word Fair from its popular fairness cream Fair Lovely. While, HUL, a subsi...

Unilever faces calls to pull skin lightening products in South Asia

Unilever is facing calls to scrap a range of skin lightening products in South Asia, where critics said a rebranding announced on Thursday was a gimmick that did not fully resolve the problem.Fair Lovely products are sold across Asia, but ...

Soccer-Australia and New Zealand named hosts for 2023 Women's World Cup

Australia and New Zealand were handed the right to host the 2023 Womens World Cup soccer tournament by a comfortable margin after a vote by the FIFA Council on Thursday. Their joint proposal beat a rival bid from Colombia to host the tourna...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020