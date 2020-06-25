2 killed in rain-related incidents in Arunachal
A girl got buried in a landslide triggered by heavy rain in Itanagar while a 30-year-old man drowned while fishing in Naharlagun's fast-flowing Pachin River, which swells after rain like other rivers in the mountainous state, they said. Chief Minister Pema Khandu announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 4 lakh for the kin of the girl. Two persons had drowned in fast-flowing Lagun and Siang rivers in the state on June 11 and 13.PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 25-06-2020 21:15 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 21:15 IST
Two persons were killed in rain-related incidents in Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday, officials said. A girl got buried in a landslide triggered by heavy rain in Itanagar while a 30-year-old man drowned while fishing in Naharlagun's fast-flowing Pachin River, which swells after rain like other rivers in the mountainous state, they said.
Chief Minister Pema Khandu announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 4 lakh for the kin of the girl. He directed the officials concerned to continuously monitor the situation.
The fresh deaths have taken the death toll due to rain-related incidents in the state this year to four. Two persons had drowned in fast-flowing Lagun and Siang rivers in the state on June 11 and 13.
- READ MORE ON:
- Arunachal Pradesh
- Naharlagun
- Pema Khandu
- Itanagar
ALSO READ
BJP's Nabam Rebia all set to be elected unopposed from Arunachal Pradesh
BJP's Nabam Rebia all set to be elected unopposed from Arunachal Pradesh
BJP wins Arunachal Pradesh Rajya Sabha seat
All Arunachal Pradesh govt offices will function as e-offices from 2022: CM
10 new COVID-19 cases in Arunachal Pradesh, tally rises to 158