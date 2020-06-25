Left Menu
20 new COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand

A total of 20 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Uttarakhand on Thursday taking the total count of cases in the state to 2,642.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 25-06-2020 21:25 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 21:25 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A total of 20 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Uttarakhand on Thursday taking the total count of cases in the state to 2,642. A total of 24 recoveries were also reported today taking the number of recovered cases to 1,745.

According to State Control Room for COVID-19, active coronavirus cases in the state stand at 845 and 35 persons have died due to the disease. India's COVID-19 count reached 4,73,105 on Thursday with the highest single-day spike of 16,922 cases in the last 24 hours. The new cases have been reported till 2.30 pm. (ANI)

