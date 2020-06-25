Left Menu
Development News Edition

Assam: Rains affect Baghjan blowout control operations

Operations to control the blowout and fire in Oil India Limited's (OIL) natural gas well in Tinsukia district of Assam have hit a hurdle with incessant rains causing floods and damaging a bridge near the site, the petroleum major said on Thursday.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 25-06-2020 21:32 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 21:32 IST
Assam: Rains affect Baghjan blowout control operations

Operations to control the blowout and fire in Oil India Limited's (OIL) natural gas well in Tinsukia district of Assam have hit a hurdle with incessant rains causing floods and damaging a bridge near the site, the petroleum major said on Thursday. The connecting roads to the Baghjan well, which has been spewing gas uncontrollably for nearly 30 days, have been submerged in flood waters.

Currently, there is only one connecting road, Plastic Park Road, which is narrow at places, resulting in challenges in movement of men and material, according to an OIL statement. A bridge between Doomdooma and Baghjan road was also damaged due to heavy rains since the last three days, it said.

"The developments are severely affecting the progress and planning of work for capping the Well Number 5," the statement said. On OIL authorities' request, Army personnel will assess the condition of the bridge to plan their next course of action, it said.

Regarding preparation for capping the well, the OIL said its team held a meeting with Singapore-based M/s Alert, ONGC and the Crisis Management Team (CMT) team to chalk out a plan in the wake of the floods. Personnel of the Singapore-based firm has visited the well site to assess debris clearing work in the post flood situation.

Civil work is in progress in spite of inclement weather and soft soil condition, the statement said. Meanwhile, the impact on oil and gas production due to protests led to production loss of 88 MT of crude oil and 0.15 MMSCM of natural gas as reported on Wednesday, the PSU said.

Operations were disrupted in 14 oil wells and one gas well and cumulative production loss since May 27 last due to blockades is 8482 MT of crude oil and 10.85 MMSCM of natural gas, the OIL added. Over 9,000 people are staying in 13 relief camps after the May 27 blowout. A fire broke out at the well on June 9, killing two fire fighters of the OIL.

Two OIL staffers have been suspended for alleged negligence of duty in the gas well blowout, a company official had said..

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Constable arrested for alleged sexual assault of minor girl in Hyderabad

A police constable has been arrested in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a minor girl in Hyderabad on Thursday. According to the DCP North, Hyderabad, the 33-year-old accused was arrested immediately after the complaint regardi...

V5 win again, improve to 5-1 at LPL Summer

Victory Five continued their resurgence with their most convincing win yet on Thursday to improve to 5-1 at the League of Legends Pro League Summer Split, as Week 4 continued in Shanghai. Victory Five, who went 0-16 in the Spring Split befo...

DRX move to 3-0 in LCK Summer Split

DRX won their third straight, besting SANDBOX Gaming 2-1, on Thursday to remain undefeated in the League of Legends Champions Korea Summer Split. DRX moved to 3-0 and into first place as Week 2 continued, behind MVP performances from top la...

Going to talk with US counterpart in next few days on proposed trade deal: Goyal

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday he will be talking to USTR Robert Lighthizer in the next few days to quickly wrap up initial aspects of the proposed trade deal, which is under negotiations. India and the US are negot...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020