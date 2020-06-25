Mumbai's Kamathipura enters Green Zone, sets an example for effective curbing of COVID-19

Left Menu
ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-06-2020 21:43 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 21:43 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Kamathipura, a red light area in Mumbai, is setting a positive and inspiring example through its effective curbing of COVID-19. Kamathipura saw a rapid surge of COVID-19 cases in the beginning, during March and April, as the number of patients reached around 200. But BMC and local NGO volunteers came into action immediately and ensured that COVID-19 spread is curtailed, and to everyone's surprise Kamathipura has not seen any new case for at least over two weeks now.

BMC health department along with local NGO volunteers ensure that lockdown is followed strictly. "It was a big challenge for us when one or two cases started coming from each lane in our area, but we did it through public cooperation. We appointed five persons in each society, they were given the responsibility to look after the needs of their building so that the least number of people come out. Lockdown was followed by everyone and even now when relaxations are given by the government, you can see very few people moving out for their essential needs. We are doing this so that we can avoid any second wave of the disease in our area," Rupesh Girolla, Mumbai president of NGO Joining Dots told ANI.

Kamathipura is a densely populated area so the risk of spread of the disease was quite higher here but still BMC health department managed to control it in comparatively less time. BMC health department AMO of the area, Dr Darshan Patil told ANI, "We were well prepared and well equipped to counter this pandemic threat in Kamathipura. But locals supported us well and our volunteers worked round the clock which helped us curb the spread of the disease. The total patient count had reached up to 203 in Kamathipura, but now most of them have been discharged after recovery. Only a few are under treatment."

"Those who are under treatment are actually people with older age and other co-morbidities like kidney disease, cancer, asthma etc. We hope in a week or so most of the patients will also get discharged. We are happy that no new positive cases are reported for many days now," Dr Patil added. People living in the area are happy that Kamathipura is now a green zone but still they are following the govt guidelines strictly.

Aniket Mandolu, a local who volunteered in BMC's fight against COVID-19 in this area, said, "We are committed to the cause and we are trying to ensure that no one comes out of their homes unnecessarily. We are trying to make every essential item available at every building/home in our area without people coming out. Our volunteers are in every building and Mandal and they are doing it. Even if the government has eased the lockdown up to some extent, we want to avoid coming out unnecessarily so that we can avoid the spread. We are happy that our area is in the green zone now." (ANI)

