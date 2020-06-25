Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cleaning of stones for Ram temple intensifies in Ayodhya A'

The stones were carved over the years at a “karyashala” (workshop) established by the Vishva Hindu Parishad in 1990 here during the regime of Mulayam Singh Yadav. Annu Bhai Sompura, the manager of the workshop, said it will take at least nine months to shift the stones to the temple site.

PTI | Ayodhya | Updated: 25-06-2020 21:48 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 21:48 IST
Cleaning of stones for Ram temple intensifies in Ayodhya A'

Cleaning of carved stones for the Ram temple intensified in Ayodhya on Thursday with the help a Delhi firm. The manager of the company, Snajay Jedia, said initially, they will be using water to remove the dust and moss that has settled on the stones. We will be using high-quality and sophisticated chemicals, he said, adding that it will take three to four months for 15 specialist workers to complete the task. The stones were carved over the years at a “karyashala” (workshop) established by the Vishva Hindu Parishad in 1990 here during the regime of Mulayam Singh Yadav. Annu Bhai Sompura, the manager of the workshop, said it will take at least nine months to shift the stones to the temple site. The work on the construction of the temple started after a Supreme Court verdict paved a way for it last year.

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Constable arrested for alleged sexual assault of minor girl in Hyderabad

A police constable has been arrested in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a minor girl in Hyderabad on Thursday. According to the DCP North, Hyderabad, the 33-year-old accused was arrested immediately after the complaint regardi...

V5 win again, improve to 5-1 at LPL Summer

Victory Five continued their resurgence with their most convincing win yet on Thursday to improve to 5-1 at the League of Legends Pro League Summer Split, as Week 4 continued in Shanghai. Victory Five, who went 0-16 in the Spring Split befo...

DRX move to 3-0 in LCK Summer Split

DRX won their third straight, besting SANDBOX Gaming 2-1, on Thursday to remain undefeated in the League of Legends Champions Korea Summer Split. DRX moved to 3-0 and into first place as Week 2 continued, behind MVP performances from top la...

Going to talk with US counterpart in next few days on proposed trade deal: Goyal

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday he will be talking to USTR Robert Lighthizer in the next few days to quickly wrap up initial aspects of the proposed trade deal, which is under negotiations. India and the US are negot...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020