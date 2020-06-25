Left Menu
Punjab likely to get moderate to heavy rainfall during next 3 days

Southwest Monsoon onset over Punjab has taken place on Thursday and the state is expected to get moderate to heavy rainfall at several places during the next three days, said Assistant Agrometeorologist Kulwinder Kaur Gill, Punjab Agriculture University.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2020 21:50 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 21:50 IST
Assistant Agrometeorologist Kulwinder Kaur Gill, Punjab Agriculture University (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Southwest Monsoon onset over Punjab has taken place on Thursday and the state is expected to get moderate to heavy rainfall at several places during the next three days, said Assistant Agrometeorologist Kulwinder Kaur Gill, Punjab Agriculture University. "Southwest Monsoon onset over Punjab has taken place today and the state is expected to get moderate to heavy rainfall at several places during the next three days. Paddy yield is expected to be good this year," said Gill.

"The progress is really good. The north-eastern regions of Punjab received rainfall yesterday like Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Roop Nagar. This time monsoon has entered from the north-east region. It is expected that monsoon will extend this time," she added. Meanwhile, heavy rainfall over the last 24 hours causes a flood in Tinsukia's Dumdum area, in Assam.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), Weather Centre, Jaipur, the southwest monsoon has moved ahead in some other parts of the state today. On the other hand, IMD on Thursday declared the onset of monsoon over Delhi.

As stated yesterday, the weather conditions remain very favourable for the southwest monsoon to move forward and the chances of further advance of the monsoon are very strong. Southwest monsoon has entered 27 districts of Rajasthan state in two days. Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of Rajasthan, remaining parts of Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh, entire Delhi, some parts of Haryana and most parts of Punjab, said IMD on Thursday.

IMD on Wednesday predicted rainfall, ranging from light to very heavy, at various locations across North India in the next two days. "Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over Western Himalayan Region and Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, West UP and East Rajasthan during next 48 hrs, likely to decrease thereafter," said IMD in a tweet.

IMD also stated that South-west monsoon on Wednesday arrived in all parts of Himachal Pradesh, in remaining parts of Kutch and Gujarat region and Madhya Pradesh, some parts of Rajasthan, Chandigarh and north Punjab, most parts of UP and entire Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit Baltistan, and Muzaffarabad. (ANI)

