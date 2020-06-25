It's our responsibility to make 'Haritha Haram' programme successful: Telangana Home Minister

It is the responsibility of every citizen to make state plantation drive 'Haritha Haram' successful, said Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali on Thursday. Haritha Haram is a plantation drive aimed at increasing the green cover in the state.

"We cannot breathe good air until there is greenery. Nobody can live without oxygen and it is our responsibility to make Haritha Haram successful and everyone should do plantation at their home. Our Chief Minister is trying to make this mission successful," said State Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali. "Since a separate state has been achieved by Chief minister, we are increasing the target of planting saplings every year and this year he put a target to plant 30 crore saplings," he added.

The minister also requested everyone to follow 'Haritha Haram' by growing plants in their homes and maintain cleanliness. (ANI)