Left Menu
Development News Edition

It's our responsibility to make 'Haritha Haram' programme successful: Telangana Home Minister

It is the responsibility of every citizen to make state plantation drive 'Haritha Haram' successful, said Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali on Thursday.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 25-06-2020 21:57 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 21:57 IST
It's our responsibility to make 'Haritha Haram' programme successful: Telangana Home Minister
Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

It is the responsibility of every citizen to make state plantation drive 'Haritha Haram' successful, said Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali on Thursday. Haritha Haram is a plantation drive aimed at increasing the green cover in the state.

"We cannot breathe good air until there is greenery. Nobody can live without oxygen and it is our responsibility to make Haritha Haram successful and everyone should do plantation at their home. Our Chief Minister is trying to make this mission successful," said State Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali. "Since a separate state has been achieved by Chief minister, we are increasing the target of planting saplings every year and this year he put a target to plant 30 crore saplings," he added.

The minister also requested everyone to follow 'Haritha Haram' by growing plants in their homes and maintain cleanliness. (ANI)

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

China amassing troops, armaments along LAC: India; Says continuation of current situation would only vitiate atmosphere

China has been amassing a large contingent of troops and armaments along the LAC in eastern Ladakh since early May, India said on Thursday, and warned that continuation of the current situation would only vitiate the atmosphere for the deve...

U.S. Senate backs bill to sanction China over Hong Kong

The U.S. Senate backed legislation on Thursday that would impose mandatory sanctions on individuals or companies that back efforts by China to restrict Hong Kongs autonomy, as the government in Beijing moves to implement a new security law ...

Ashok Leyland Q4 net profit plunges 92 pc to Rs 57.78 cr

Hinduja Group flagship firm Ashok Leyland on Thursday reported a 92.31 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 57.78 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 751.71 crore in the same qu...

Manipur's COVID-19 tally crosses 1,000-mark with 86 fresh cases

Manipurs COVID-19 count crossed the 1,000 mark on Thursday with 86 more people testing positive for the disease, officials said. The fresh cases, all returnees from other states have taken Manipurs tally to 1,056, officials from the COVID-1...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020