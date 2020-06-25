Left Menu
Lightening kills 24 in UP, CM announces Rs 4 lakh ex gratia

At least 24 people died while 12 were injured in the different parts of the state due to lightning, according to a release by state's Information and Public Relation Department.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 25-06-2020 22:14 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 22:14 IST
Lightening kills 24 in UP, CM announces Rs 4 lakh ex gratia
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

At least 24 people died while 12 were injured in the different parts of the state due to lightning, according to a release by state's Information and Public Relation Department. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences and announced financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of deceased.

Nine people died in Deoria, 6 in Prayagraj, 3 in Ambedkarnagar, 2 in Barabanki one each in Kushinagar, Fatehpur, Balrampur, and Unnao while six were injured in Deoria, two each in Barabanki and Sultanpur, one each in Prayagraj and Amethi. The Chief Minister also directed officials to make arrangements for the proper treatment of injured.

In Bihar, 83 people died due to thunderstorms in Bihar in the last 24 hours, according to the Chief Minister's Office. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar announced Rs 4 lakhs each for the families of the deceased.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed condolences to families of those who lost their lives due to heavy rain and lightning in parts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. "I've received tragic news about death of many people due to heavy rain and lightning in some districts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. The state governments are engaged in relief work with promptness. I express my condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives in this disaster," the Prime Minister tweeted. (ANI)

