Left Menu
Development News Edition

No annual, other fee to be charged till school remains closed: J'khand govt to private schools

Jharkhand School Education and Literacy Department has written a letter to the head of all private unaided accredited schools, ordering that no annual, transportation or any other kind of fee will be charged from parents till the school is closed.

ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 25-06-2020 22:37 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 22:37 IST
No annual, other fee to be charged till school remains closed: J'khand govt to private schools
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Jharkhand School Education and Literacy Department has written a letter to the head of all private unaided accredited schools, ordering that no annual, transportation or any other kind of fee will be charged from parents till the school is closed. Jharkhand education department has also stated that there will be no hike in school fee for academic session 2020-21.

Schools should charge only the monthly fee until classes are resumed and if a fee is not paid, the nomination will not be cancelled. Online study facilities for such students will not be invalidated. During the closing period no annual fee, transport fee or any other fee will be taken from parents.

At any cost, no late payment charges will be taken, no salary deduction or holding of teachers and employees at schools. School management will not pressurize parents for fee. Failing to adhere all these instructions will invite stringent action, even affiliation NOC may cancel. (ANI)

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Former Trump 2016 Republican rival Fiorina to back Biden

Carly Fiorina, a formal rival of Donald Trump for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination, plans to cast her vote for Democrat Joe Biden in November. Ive been very clear that I cant support Donald Trump, Fiorina told The Atlantic magazi...

Soccer-Australia and New Zealand named hosts for 2023 Women's World Cup

Australia and New Zealand were handed the right to host the 2023 Womens World Cup soccer tournament by a comfortable margin after a vote by the FIFA Council on Thursday. Their joint proposal beat a rival bid from Colombia to host the tourna...

Russia quits U.N. system aimed at protecting hospitals, aid in Syria

Russia has quit a United Nations arrangement that aimed to protect hospitals and humanitarian aid deliveries in Syria from being hit by the warring parties, according to a U.N. note to aid groups seen by Reuters on Thursday.The Russian move...

Kerala govt making illegal recruitment, promotions amid pandemic: Congress MLA

Congress sitting MLA and former MP, PT Thomas on Thursday accused Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan-led government of making illegal recruitment and giving illegal promotions across the state under the cover of COVID-19 crisis. The Pin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020