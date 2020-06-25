Regular time-tabled passenger services stand cancelled till Aug 12: Railway Board
The Railway Board has informed that regular time-tabled passenger services including Mail/Express, passenger and suburban services stand cancelled up to August 12.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2020 23:17 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 23:17 IST
Also, it has been decided that all the ticket booked for the regular time-tabled trains for the journey date from July 1 to August 12 also stands cancelled, it stated.
Railway Board stated that Special Rajdhani and Special Mail/Express train services started from May 12 and June 1 respectively shall, however, continue to operate. (ANI)
