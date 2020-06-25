Left Menu
Three Cong workers arrested in Noida during anti-fuel price hike protest

Diesel price in the national capital crossed the Rs 80 per litre-mark for the first time ever on Thursday as oil companies raised prices for the 19th consecutive day, taking the cumulative rate to Rs 10.63 a litre. Petrol price, after a day's hiatus, was hiked by 16 paise and the increase in less than three weeks now totals Rs 8.66 per litre.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 25-06-2020 23:54 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 23:54 IST
Three Cong workers arrested in Noida during anti-fuel price hike protest

Three Congress functionaries were arrested in Noida on Thursday for allegedly carrying out a protest demonstration in violation of curbs imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, police said. Several workers of the political party had come out on roads to protest the spike in prices of petrol and diesel in recent days.

Three Congress functionaries -- Ram Kumar Tanwar, Ashok Sharma and Shahbuddin -- were held from Naya Bans area in Sector 15, under Sector 20 police station limits, a police spokesperson said. “These workers of a national political party were holding a demonstration in violation of CrPC Section 144 (which bars assembly of more than four persons) and other curbs put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When the local police were alerted about it, officials reached the spot and arrested them. Action will be taken as per the rules,” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Noida, Ranvijay Singh said. The Gautam Buddh Nagar Police had on June 1 extended till June 30 the curbs imposed across Noida and Greater Noida under CrPC section 144 in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Political, social, sports or religious congregations, protest rallies or processions will remain banned across Noida and Greater Noida during the lockdown period, the police had said in an order. Diesel price in the national capital crossed the Rs 80 per litre-mark for the first time ever on Thursday as oil companies raised prices for the 19th consecutive day, taking the cumulative rate to Rs 10.63 a litre.

Petrol price, after a day's hiatus, was hiked by 16 paise and the increase in less than three weeks now totals Rs 8.66 per litre. Petrol price in Delhi was hiked to Rs 79.92 per litre from Rs 79.76, while diesel rates were increased to Rs 80.02 a litre from Rs 79.88, according to a price notification of state oil marketing companies.

Diesel had for the first time become costlier than petrol in Delhi on Wednesday and has now crossed the Rs 80 per litre-mark. Rates differ from state to state depending on the incidence of value-added tax (VAT).

